News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Mural created at Gosport's St John's Church thanks to community project - in pictures

A fantastic new mural has been created in Gosport after members of the local community took part in a special project at one of the town’s historic churches at the weekend.
By Kelly Brown
Published 30th May 2023, 12:51 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:52 BST

The make-over at St John’s Church, in Forton Road, is part of a community arts partnership between the church and the Gosport and Fareham Trust, and on Saturday (May 27) members of the local community were invited to pick up their paintbrushes and help create a mural which has been designed by young people from across the town. The mural will be a temporary installation, and will remain throughout the month of June.

The project is funded by the Gosport Cultural Consortium, a partnership between Hampshire Cultural Trust, Bridgemary School, Gosport Heritage Open Days, Gosport Discovery Centre, Gosport Voluntary Action, Gosport Tourist Information, Motiv8, Gosport U3A and Gosport Diving Museum and is funded by Historic England. For more information about the project, visit the Saint John’s Arts Instagram page.

ALSO READ: Portsmouth's Pitt Street Skatepark Bank Holiday Bonanza in pictures

Aneirin Hawkridge, 10, did some of the work. A mural is painted in a collaboration between St John's C of E Church on Forton Road, Gosport, and Gosport and Fareham Multi-Academy Trust Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270523-21)

1. Mural project

Aneirin Hawkridge, 10, did some of the work. A mural is painted in a collaboration between St John's C of E Church on Forton Road, Gosport, and Gosport and Fareham Multi-Academy Trust Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270523-21) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Tammy Kent. A mural is painted in a collaboration between St John's C of E Church on Forton Road, Gosport, and Gosport and Fareham Multi-Academy Trust Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270523-18)

2. Mural project

Tammy Kent. A mural is painted in a collaboration between St John's C of E Church on Forton Road, Gosport, and Gosport and Fareham Multi-Academy Trust Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270523-18) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Ruby Kent, 12, at work. A mural is painted in a collaboration between St John's C of E Church on Forton Road, Gosport, and Gosport and Fareham Multi-Academy Trust Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270523-17)

3. Mural project

Ruby Kent, 12, at work. A mural is painted in a collaboration between St John's C of E Church on Forton Road, Gosport, and Gosport and Fareham Multi-Academy Trust Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270523-17) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
A mural is painted in a collaboration between St John's C of E Church on Forton Road, Gosport, and Gosport and Fareham Multi-Academy Trust Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270523-20)

4. Mural project

A mural is painted in a collaboration between St John's C of E Church on Forton Road, Gosport, and Gosport and Fareham Multi-Academy Trust Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270523-20) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:GosportHistoric England