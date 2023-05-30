Mural created at Gosport's St John's Church thanks to community project - in pictures
The make-over at St John’s Church, in Forton Road, is part of a community arts partnership between the church and the Gosport and Fareham Trust, and on Saturday (May 27) members of the local community were invited to pick up their paintbrushes and help create a mural which has been designed by young people from across the town. The mural will be a temporary installation, and will remain throughout the month of June.
The project is funded by the Gosport Cultural Consortium, a partnership between Hampshire Cultural Trust, Bridgemary School, Gosport Heritage Open Days, Gosport Discovery Centre, Gosport Voluntary Action, Gosport Tourist Information, Motiv8, Gosport U3A and Gosport Diving Museum and is funded by Historic England. For more information about the project, visit the Saint John’s Arts Instagram page.