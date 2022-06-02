Portsmouth City of Sanctuary hosted a special celebration to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, welcoming around 120 people to join in the festivities.

A grassroots humanitarian charity, Portsmouth City of Sanctuary aims to assist Portsmouth’s migrant community with direct action.

The celebration was held at the city’s refugee HQ at St Luke’s in Greetham Street, on Monday, May 30.

Local refugees took to the stage to perform music, dance and poetry in celebration of the Queens Jubilee on Monday morning at St Lukes Church, Portsmouth, hosted by Portsmouth City of Sanctuary. Picture: Alex Shute

Operated as a multi agency collaboration with Citizens Advice Portsmouth, The Moving on Project, Vista, Portsmouth City Council Community Connectors, Aspex Gallery and Baby Basics, The Hub provides casework support, orientation support and signposting to key agencies in the city for refugees, asylum seekers and vulnerable migrants.

Malcolm Little, chair of Portsmouth City of Sanctuary, said: ‘We thought we wouldn’t do the normal English classes and instead do a concert.

‘There are lots of refugees and asylum seekers who have a talent, and we had a range of music and dance and some poetry.

Performers danced their way to the stage. Picture: Alex Shute

‘Most of our supporting organisations came along.

‘It’s the first time we have done it, and it was funded by the Arts Council.’

Members of Portsmouth City of Sanctuary performed the song This Little Light of Mine, while artists Nabz and Annet played music for the visitors.

Salsa Katanga also invited attendees to the stage to learn some Salsa moves

All participants gathered on the stage. Picture: Alex Shute

Malcolm said: ‘It was very open and inclusive.

‘We organised some international food as well as having children’s arts and crafts.

‘St Luke’s is a great venue and it has been refurbished. We’ve only been running this Hub since October.

‘We think we’ll do something similar for Refugee Week later this month.’

Malcolm Little, chair of City of Sanctuary, Annie McCabe, vicar of St Lukes and trustee, David Handley. Picture: Alex Shute

Malcolm said that everyone in attendance was keen to celebrate the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

He added: ‘Everybody has great respect for the Queen. She is a unifying influence - people respect her, and our language and our love of freedom.

‘People across the world will recognise the longevity and commitment of the Queen, and she is universally respected.

‘This is an extraordinary event - once in a lifetime.’

Portsmouth City of Sanctuary singing This Little Light of Mine. Picture: Alex Shute

Performers Nabz and Annet. Picture: Alex Shute

Africa Capella. Picture: Alex Shute

Stef Nienaltowski, CEO of Shaping Portsmouth, was in attendance to show his support. Picture: Alex Shute

At St Luke's. Picture: Alex Shute

Performer Omar. Picture: Alex Shute