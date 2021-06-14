Music-loving friends from Fareham complete charity walk to help live venues

Friends walked from Fareham to the Wedgewood Rooms to raise money for the Music Venue Trust From left, Colin Perrio, (43) postie, Chris Lee (52) window cleaner, Garry Illingworth, (51), Civil Servant Picture by Steve Fitzgerald Submitted June 13, 2021

Friends Garry Illingworth, Chris Lee and Colin Perrio from Fareham completed a 10-mile trek on Sunday from Chris’ garden to the much-loved Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea.

All money raised from sponsorship will be given to the Music Venue Trust, which provides support and funding to independent live music venues in need.

Window cleaner Chris, who masterminded the walk, said: ‘With everything that has happened with Covid, live music venues everywhere were struggling because they couldn’t open.

‘The Music Venue Trust is a non-profit organisation that gives support and financial help to venues.

‘All three of us love music, we love going to the Wedgewood Rooms and we support local bands at venues all over the place.

‘It started off when people were doing 100 things for Captain Tom in May and it eventually evolved into this. I said I just want to do something to help.’

The 52-year-old added: ‘I’m glad we can do something good and give something back. Hopefully our money helps. A thanks to my co-walkers and everyone who has donated.’

The walk started from Chris’ shed, which he converted into his own venue known as Shedquarters in Crescent Road, in Fareham, with a pit-stop at Chris’ home in Portchester and another at the Pelham Arms in North End before ending at the Wedgewood Rooms.

Garry, 51, who is a civil servant said: ‘We are all fans of music. Even if you don’t go to watch live music the musicians you do listen to would have honed their skills playing live at some point. We feel really strongly about this.

‘We are really grateful to everyone who has sponsored us.’

After the walk the trio returned to postman Colin’s home to relax and watch the England vs Croatia match.

The team has so far surpassed its original target of £500, with £505 through their Just Giving page and another £120 in cash pledges.

To sponsor them visit their Just Giving page which will remain active for a week.

