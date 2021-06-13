Art project along Portsmouth's seafront to offer 'mental respite' from daily life

The Sun Up, Rain Falls, River Rises project will be displayed in Portsmouth between June 14 and July 4.

Dotted along the seafront will be series of posters illustrated by Pickle Illustration telling the tales of people seeking refuge in the UK. The posters will including QR codes that link to some artwork and an audio story, both of which are accompanied by a musical score composed by the Danish composer Mira Siegel.

Images from the Sun Up, Rain Falls, River Rises project created by Journeys Festival International that will be displayed across the Portsmouth seafront from June 14. Submitted June 2021

Claire Ward, producer for Journeys Festival International – which has created the project - said: ‘Mental health has really been brought to the forefront of everybody’s mind since the pandemic began and we’re hoping that taking some time to yourself, to enjoy these stories, will offer people a little mental respite from their daily chores.

‘The stories, soundtrack and illustrations will allow people a chance to take a breather and be transported into a world far from their own. It’s easy to scan the codes at each location and we really hope that people will enjoy these little artistic insights into other people’s lives around the globe.’

The posters will include stories from Eritrea, Sudan and Afghanistan, with the locations chosen to evoke the atmosphere of the narratives, such as My Life as a River to be viewed by the waterside.

Sun Up, Rain Falls, River Rises has been created by Journeys Festival International, the UK’s first Festival of Sanctuary, in partnership with Phosphoros Theatre Company, Danish Composer Mira Siegel and UK based illustration team Pickle Illustration. In partnership with Ports Fest it’s now being brought to Portsmouth.

In Portsmouth the display coincides with this year’s Refugee Week celebrations (June 14 to 20) and Ports Fest (July 2 to 4).

You can find each specific location by visiting journeysfestival.com

Ports Fest – in its former identity as the Portsmouth Festivities – is a festival that has been providing cultural experiences in Portsmouth for more than 20 years. The multi-arts programme tries to respond to the city’s identity as a commuter belt, sea city, and area of rich cultural history. You can find out more on their website portsfest.co.uk

