Musicians raise funds for Ukrainian refugees with Gunwharf Quays busking session

Since April, local bands, artists, and choirs - brought together by retired head teacher Simon Cattermole - have been performing in venues across the area to raise money for this worthy cause.

One of these acts, The DiElle Trio, took to Gunwharf Quays on July 15.

John Gleadall said: ‘We had a great time playing an hour of our favourite songs.

The DiElle Trio in Gunwharf Quays.

‘The Gunwharf Quays staff were so helpful and we met some lovely people down in the square.’

The £180 collected brings the groups’ total fundraising efforts to £3,230.25.

DiElle added: ‘I know things are really hard at the moment for people, and we’re still recovering from the effects of the pandemic, so we’re especially grateful for the people’s generosity at the busking.