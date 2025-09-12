This weekend will see Blues fans make that short trip up the M27 for the first time since that glorious day 13 years’ ago. The south-coast derby has long been a fixture where Pompey heroes are made, be it Yakubu in 2004, Lua Lua in 2005, or the likes of Jamie O’Hara in the 4-1 FA Cup victory away in 2010.

However, the 2012 match has always felt different. Maybe it was because of the contrasting paths the two teams were on, Portsmouth would be relegated that year (with greater depths to plummet to), while Southampton earned promotion back to the Premier League.

Despite the league table, there was optimism and excitement when match-going fans headed to The John Jacques in Fratton for a very early pre-match pint. Just like this Sunday, the only way fans could access St Mary’s was by getting on one of the coaches at Fratton Park - which was then escorted directly to Southampton ensuring there was no chance of interaction between the two sets of fans.

It made for a unique experience, 33 coaches left Fratton that morning with people on the street waving us off. There was even people on the bridges of the M27 with flags waving us on to Southampton. It almost felt like we were going to war rather than just being spectators at a football match.

As to be expected, when we reached Southampton there was plenty of abuse thrown at us from Saints fans as we went past but nothing that crossed the line. It was the first time that I had been to an away south-coast derby and I was expecting it to be an incredible fervent atmosphere.

From memory though, once the game got started there was a nervous anxiety amongst fans which only subsided as the game sparked into life.

I have watched the highlights of the game many times over the years, but in terms of memories from the day, I can’t picture either of Southampton’s goals. Perhaps I have mentally blocked them out.

I can remember Chris Maguire’s screamer from outside the area like it was yesterday. It was a goal that he rated as better than Norris’ last minute strike in a chat with The News earlier this week.

That goal made it 1-1 after Billy Sharp had opened the scoring for the Saints. Sharp’s second goal in the 89th minute had looked to be the decider. While I don’t remember the finish, I do remember the celebration.

The striker raced to the corner flag where Southampton fans ran on to the pitch expecting that to be the winner. While it looked like it been ruled out for offside, the goal stood and it was going to be a galling defeat.

That’s is another reason why the match was so special, they thought they had the last laugh (as did I), but despite getting relegated that Pompey team was full of heart and had a never-say-die attitude.

Norris hit the volley so cleanly I knew it was a goal as soon it left his foot. Cue bedlam in the away end.

As satisfying as the jubilation was in the Pompey end, the silence and disbelief from the surrounding Southampton fans was the cherry on top. It was one of those ‘pinch-me’ moments that you knew would be talked about for generations.

At the final whistle it became all too much for a few Saints fans. Their final indignity was being paraded in front of the away end as stewards escorted them from the stadium.

The high lasted the coach ride home, and days after, weeks even. Yes, Southampton got promoted and we were relegated but they couldn’t beat Pompey in either fixture that year.

It is a match I rate as one of my favourite Pompey games I have been too, even above the 2008 FA Cup final win. Let’s hope for another special game on Sunday.

Find pictures of fans enjoying the game in 2012 below:

1 . Southampton v Portsmouth - April 2012 Pompey fans in good voice ahead of the kick-off. | Barry Zee Photo Sales

2 . Pompey fans. Jubilant Pompey fans on the coach leaving the game. | Malcolm Wells Photo Sales

3 . Pompey fans There was a nervous anxiety at the start of the game. | Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images Photo Sales