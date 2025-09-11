The midfielder wrote his name into Fratton folklore with his 94th-minute equaliser at St Mary’s

At a recent Manchester wedding, at his son’s under-13s football training session and even at an airport with Billy Sharp, they want to talk about THAT goal.

Certainly David Norris continues to be astounded at the legacy created by his iconic St Mary’s strike and those still keen to discuss it with him 13-and-a-half years later.

By his own admission, the magnitude of that Pompey stoppage-time leveller in the April 2012 clash didn’t actually hit home until a few days later.

David Norris scores his late goal in the 2-2 draw in April 2012. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images | Getty Images

Yet Norris swiftly came to understand the immense significance of a south-coast derby moment which now occupies Fratton folklore.

And with Pompey visiting Southampton on Sunday for the most time since that 2-2 draw, it’s a cherished memory he never tires of reliving.

‘I’ve definitely got my money’s worth out of that goal’

Norris told The News: ‘It has been 13-and-a-half years. Every time it comes up, I share it on social media, I talk about it, I’ve definitely had my money’s worth out of that goal!

‘We had Millwall at home days later, I got out of my car and people started clapping. What the hell? I didn’t really get it at first - then I pretty quickly got the gist of how important it was for the fans and not to lose against Southampton.

‘Everyone still speaks to me about it, people still randomly message me and say “Thank you for that goal”. I bump into them now and again, even up north.

‘I was once at a wedding in Manchester, it was a mate of my missus and I turned up for the evening do, not really knowing anyone. Still, there were a couple of Burnley fans, so we started talking football.

‘Then a Pompey fan came up, who also had a Saints-supporting friend there, so inevitably the goal was talked about!

David Norris was back at Fratton Park in May for Pompey Legends v Alan Knight Celebrity XI in a charity fundraising match. Picture: Sarah Standing (050525-5972)

‘On another occasion, I was training my son Alfie’s under-13s team Horwich Crusaders and there’s a lad who’s a Southampton fan, along with his family.

‘There was a bit of chat and I told him I would run him a little harder than the others! It’s funny, it’s good, nothing aggressive. I’m sure he’s going to this game with his family.

Billy Sharp at Manchester Airport

‘A good few years ago I bumped in Billy Sharp at Manchester Airport on the way to Portugal for a family holiday. He joked about me stopping him being a massive hero that day!

‘I've also got friends who are friends with Michael Appleton. Now I’ve probably not spoken to him since I left Pompey, but he will still mention that day to them. They tell me “Michael’s been talking about that goal and that match”.

‘It’s probably because the teams haven’t met in the league since, so that was the last time something big happened. Individually, it’s the best feeling I’ve ever had from a goal - and it’s great it is still being talked about.’

Norris, who is based in Bolton, is still playing at the age of 44, occasionally turning out for North West Counties Division One North side Daisy Hill.

He is also a member of Clan Pompey and is included in their WhatsApp group, which, unsurprisingly, has become very lively in recent weeks.

Norris: My shot could have gone anywhere

And Norris will definitely be watching the first south-coast league derby for 13-and-a-half years on television this Sunday.

He added: ‘My goal is everywhere, I always see that, but I watched Chris Maguire’s one a few months back. It’s a worldie of a goal, but with mine that ball’s spinning in the air as it comes down.

‘If we both tried it 100 times, he scores his goal more often than I score mine. My shot could have gone anywhere, it was a one-off.

‘But what a goal from Chris. He should never have been shooting from there, it didn’t even look like it went in, it was weird, it took a couple of seconds to realise, but what a strike. He’s only got the smallest of gaps to get that in, so fair play to him.

‘The angle he’s at, the power he gets on it - but mine was more important!’

