Emergency services were called to Peak Lane in Upham on between 6pm and 8pm on Saturday morning after a man was found lying on a verge with his bike.

Despite medical attention the man, from Eastleigh, died at the scene.

Peak Lane near Upham Picture: Google

Police have described what happened as ‘a road traffic incident’ and want to hear from anyone who can shed light on what happened. They have said that the cyclist had not suffered any apparent injuries and so could have had a medical episode.

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

PC Adam Sandham said: ‘We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who witnessed what happened, to contact us as soon as possible.

‘We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who may have dash-cam footage.

‘Any information regarding this incident, no matter how insignificant you believe it to be, could be key in establishing the exact circumstances and help aid our investigation.’