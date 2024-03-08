Mystery surrounds sudden death of cyclist as police appeal
Police have appealed for witnesses and information following the death of a cyclist near Whitchurch. It was reported that between 12pm and 12.30pm on Wednesday 6 March, a man in his 50s from Whitchurch suffered a cardiac arrest on Laverstoke Lane, near the junction of Micheldever Road.
"Despite the best efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," a police spokesman said. "Although there is nothing to suggest another vehicle was involved at this stage, officers are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"We would like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV images of a single cyclist in the area at that time. Were you in the area at the time? Do you have any footage that could assist our investigation?
"Anyone who has any information that may assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting 44240081447 or submit information via our website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
"The family of the cyclist would like to thank members of the public who assisted at the scene."