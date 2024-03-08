Mystery surrounds sudden death of cyclist as police appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police

Police have appealed for witnesses and information following the death of a cyclist near Whitchurch. It was reported that between 12pm and 12.30pm on Wednesday 6 March, a man in his 50s from Whitchurch suffered a cardiac arrest on Laverstoke Lane, near the junction of Micheldever Road.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Despite the best efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," a police spokesman said. "Although there is nothing to suggest another vehicle was involved at this stage, officers are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV images of a single cyclist in the area at that time. Were you in the area at the time? Do you have any footage that could assist our investigation?

"Anyone who has any information that may assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting 44240081447 or submit information via our website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/