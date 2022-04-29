As reported, Yorkshire Terrier Murphy went missing on Friday, October 22 from his Paulsgrove home after running out the house when someone knocked on the front door.

The six-year-old pooch was seen later in Paulsgrove when he was ‘chased away by kids’ before he was then seen in Portchester four days later.

His owner Charlotte Richards, 42, launched an appeal on social media reaching thousands of people.

But despite sightings, Murphy still remains at large – with Charlotte believing he may have been stolen.

She said: ‘It’s with a sad heart to say that Murphy is still missing six months on, presumed stolen.

‘We have not given up. In fact we have put our lives on hold to do everything we can to find him by notifying anyone and everyone and making him well known.

Murphy, a missing dog from Paulsgrove that was chased to Portchester.

‘We’ve also tried to get help from the police and contacted Crimestoppers. We recently ran a post with a “stolen” poster and reached out to over 106,000 people in just a few short days.’

But despite the determined campaign to bring Murphy home, Charlotte has yet to receive the good news she craves.

In an emotional video on social media showing Murphy, Charlotte said: ‘Our heads are numb, our hearts are broken.

‘Life doesn’t go back to normal and time is not a healer. I sometimes wake up thinking it’s not real, but you’re not here and we are so incomplete, our lives have been torn apart.’

In another post, she added: ‘I can’t put into words how our lives have been ripped apart, devastated, and tragically, emotionally and physically heartbroken. Murphy is our world.

‘We have exhausted every detail and option into finding Murphy and we now believe that Murphy could have been stolen or picked up and not handed in – this is theft by finding.’

She added: ‘All we want is for our family to be reunited. We are heartbroken and miss Murphy so much.’

Anyone with information text or call 07515 747814 / 07902 401794 or go to Facebook @Murphyismissing-PortchesterPO6