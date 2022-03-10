Fareham Community Hospital, in Brook Lane, has struggled with low occupancy for years, with footfall at its facilities peaking at just 40 per cent over the past decade, according to a taskforce created to increase use.

Now the site has welcomed a new chemotherapy unit, which can accommodate 10 patients at a time with two registered nurses.

It comes as the hospital records an increase in usage, going from 34 unused rooms last September to just two rooms left empty across January this year.

The new chemotherapy unit at Fareham Community Hospital.

Hazel Hartnett, deputy divisional nurse director and senior matron for cancer, said the chemotherapy unit would be ‘transformative’ for cancer patients living close by.

The NHS staff member said: ‘Patients coming in for chemotherapy treatment often feel poorly and tired. Many patients have to rely on friends and family to take them in and drop them home, as the treatment can make them too sick to drive.’

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity funded various enhancements across the unit, which has been kitted out with a £27,000 investment, providing reclining chairs, a blood fridge, and home comforts like artwork.

Fareham MP Suella Braverman, who helped set up the Fareham Community Hospital Taskforce, said the new unit was a ‘wonderful’ addition to the hospital.

The Conservative MP said: ‘We know that for those receiving chemotherapy, the treatment can be exhausting and draining. I am really pleased that PHU are opening this fully staffed unit at FCH with 10 chemotherapy chairs so that cancer patients will be able to receive their treatment here rather than make the tiring journey to QA or Southampton.’

The taskforce is now continuing to pursue the delivery of a 25-station renal dialysis unit at the community hospital.

Mrs Braverman will be hosting a free health summit, bringing together residents and healthcare organisations from across the area, at Gateway Church, in West Street, on Friday, March 25, from 6pm to 8pm.

