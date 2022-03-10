Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reported the single vehicle crash at 6.15am this morning, near Wickham.

Pictures show a red van had veered off the road and slammed into a tree.

The crash happened near Wickham this morning. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

In a statement posted on Twitter, police said the airbags and seatbelt in the vehicle meant the driver’s life was spared.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Driver managed to get out of the van following a single vehicle incident near Wickham.

‘Testament to modern safety standards the seatbelt and airbags did their job.’

As officers clear the debris and recover the van, traffic delays in Wickham are expected to last for roughly an hour.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reports: ‘@ROMANSE and @Wave105Travel shortly we are recovering the van so there will be delays around the B2177 and A334 junction for an hour.’

