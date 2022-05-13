New mayor for Fareham appointed following Mayor Making ceremony at Titchfield Common

Cllr Michael Ford is the new mayor of Fareham for 2022 and 2023 following a Mayor Making ceremony at Waypoint Church in Titchfield Common.

His wife Anne Ford will be supporting him as mayoress.

This year, the mayor will be supporting two local charities - the Gosport and Fareham In-Shore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) and the Warsash Sea Cadets.

Mayor Making 2022 at waypoint church, Tichfield Common, Fareham.

The GAFIRS charity is an independent lifeboat station charity which operates free lifeboat services in the Solent from Portsmouth Harbour to Titchfield Haven.

The service is managed and delivered entirely by volunteers.

Warsash Sea Cadets helps young people find new opportunities to nurture and develop life skills through nautical activities.

Mayor of Fareham, Cllr Mike Ford, said: ‘I am delighted to be serving the community as the Mayor of Fareham. Being mayor is a great honour and not only allows me the opportunity to raise awareness for some wonderful local events and good causes, but also to raise money for my Mayoral charities, which are very close to my heart.’

The new Mayor's Cadet for the 2022 and 2023 period is James Praine, leading cadet at the Warsash Sea Cadets based in Southampton.

James will take part in various duties to support Cllr Mike Ford throughout the forthcoming year, including attending civic events, wreath bearing, church readings and assisting the mayor's attendants.