Millions of pounds have been distributed to good causes and the community since the organisation, originally known as Portsea Island Mutual Co-operative Society, was first formed in 1873.

With community continuing to be at the heart of its purpose, Southern Co-op is one of only a few remaining independent societies in the country set up 15 decades ago.

Mark Ralk (centre left), Chairman of the Board for the Southern CO-OP, presents Richard Soutar (centre right) from Enable Ability with the plaque to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first CO-OP which was opposite what is now the Landport Community Centre, with colleagues and staff from the charity. Pic: Steve Reid

On Monday of last week, colleagues from across the organisation gathered to present a commemorative plaque to Enable Ability which runs a community centre just metres from where the first store stood in Charles Street.

Mark Ralf, chair of Southern Co-op, said: “It’s an honour for me to mark such a historical occasion. Southern Co-op’s founders set out to benefit the whole community and community is still at the forefront of Southern Co-op’s work.

“Our support for Enable Ability is an example of this, which our retail and funeralcare colleagues have been actively involved with for a number of years. So it’s incredibly fitting that they can be part of these celebrations.”

Enable Ability is a long standing charity that focuses on building inclusivity and empowering people to achieve their full potential through work experience, volunteering and social enterprise.

Southern Co-op’s director of corporate affairs, Silena Dominy, who has worked at Southern Co-op for 33 years, said: “From the very start, our co-operative put people’s best interests at its heart by creating a system where profits are put back into the communities we serve – whether through jobs, community activities, or education.

“Today, we provide free support for people through our Bereavement Care team and have donated more than £12m to local good causes across the south over the last decade. We also provide employment for around 4,500 people across our branches of The Co-operative Food, The Co-operative Funeralcare, Starbucks franchises, crematoria and beyond.

“Southern Co-op is proud to be a part of Portsmouth’s history and is grateful to the Landport Community Centre for helping us to mark this momentous anniversary.”

Throughout 2023, Southern Co-op has been supporting Enable Ability and its Landport Community Centre with donations to its community larder, including gift cards for its users.