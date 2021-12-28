Clubbers pictured during the re-opening of the Astoria nightclub in July after Covid restrictions were eased. Picture: Sam Stephenson

The health secretary confirmed revellers could welcome in the New Year with their friends and loved ones, brushing aside fears a fresh lockdown would be introduced before the end of the year to combat the spread of the Omicron variant.

It means that New Year’s Eve parties can go ahead, although the possibility of new rules in January has not been ruled out.

Despite no new measures having been added yet, the public is still being urged to show ‘caution’ over the coming few days, taking lateral flow tests before gatherings and wearing a mask when needed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Alistair Ritchie, boss of the Astoria nightclub in Portsmouth Picture: Sarah Standing (14778-6282)

Mr Javid added: ‘When we get into the New Year, of course we will see then whether we do need to take any further measures, but nothing more until then at least.

‘Of course, we look at the data on a daily basis, that hasn’t changed over the Christmas period.’

The decision has been welcomed by nightlife bosses in Portsmouth.

Alistair Ritchie, owner of The Astoria in Guildhall Walk, said the city’s evening trade had suffered immensely during the pandemic.

Reacting to the latest news about a lockdown-free New Year, he said: ‘We are happy no more restrictions have been placed on us as we are one of the hardest hit industries by the pandemic.

'We continue to monitor the restrictions and new pieces of evidence and follow the rules.

'We are glad that the politicians have followed the facts that have allowed us to remain open.

'New Year's Eve at The Astoria is pretty much sold out. We are teaming up with Mr Miyagi's so there will be four rooms of music.

'It's great that we will be back this year as we weren't able to have a New Year party last year and for a lot of people it will be their first New Year's Eve out, which is exciting for them.'

Paul Taylor, landlord of The Rose In June in Milton Road, Milton was remaining upbeat about the latest news and welcomed the fact pubs and clubs could continue trade over the New Year’s period.

He said: ‘Hopefully this will be all right. We have got to go along with what people are saying and doing. We have got to deal with what we have got in front of us and hopefully people will see most pubs are being sensible.

‘[Lockdown] has been a fantastic challenge and made you look at your business again. I’ve come out of this with a positive attitude because of it.

‘Of course it is difficult .But you have got to be positive. If you sit there all doom and gloom your customers won’t be in.

‘We will take it as it comes. But we are ready to deal with whatever is next.’

Chris Vaux, manager at The Southsea Village, was also happy by the news but said a shroud of uncertainty still clouded much of the leisure industry.

He added: ‘We’re operating in a reactive world, we’re just trying to do the best we can for our customers.’

Steve Hudson, operations manager of The Kings pub in Albert Road and Chambers restaurant in Hampshire Terrace, added: 'We are delighted the government has made the sensible decision to not put any further restrictions on New Year's Eve.

'At The Kings we will have a DJ downstairs with free entry and a band playing upstairs for which about 70 per cent of tickets are already sold.

'And at Chambers we have a drag act on the night as well as a three-course meal, which we are excited about.

'So we're getting ready to have a good party.

'In terms of future restrictions I think we have all given up on trying to guess what the government is going to do so we will just work within the rules we are given to keep people safe.'

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron