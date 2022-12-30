The designer has been committed throughout the year to brightening up the high street. They have also pledged their support to good causes such as donating toy bricks to Rowner Junior School student Albert McCormick.

Albert was born with half an arm, so wanted to build his own robotic limb out of Lego. Gosport Bricksy also created a mural of Albert Einstein in the eight-year-old’s honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Artist Gosport Bricksy creates Albert Einstein display for boy wanting to build his own Lego robotic arm

Lego mosaics of South Park characters in Gosport High Street, created by Gosport Bricksy. Picture: Mark Shakespeare.

Speaking about the recognition, the mystery artist said: ‘It’s incredibly humbling and a very big shock if I’m honest. I didn’t think my work would attract any attention at all for at least another year or so.

‘Even the mentions in the news have been a highlight to add to my year.’ The artist’s designs depicting characters from South Park, Mario, Pacman and other pop-culture phenomena have been appearing across the town since late October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses such as the 33 Green Bottles Bar in North Cross Street has asked for brick collages outside their establishments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lego artist, Gosport Bricksy, has created an Albert Einstein display for local schoolboy Albert McCormick, who's love of Lego has made him want to build his own robotic arm. The mural is placed outside Rowner Junior School. Picture: Gosport Bricksy/Habibur Rahman.

However, it has not been plain sailing for the creative. Some of his displays have been damaged and burnt by hooligans, but this has not deterred Gosport Bricksy’s desire to create. He added: ‘I’m not stopping and this just motivates me more to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This week will start the Super Mario line heading in and around Gosport High Street. I’ve also been asked by various groups and organisations.

‘I can’t refuse , so I’ll get round to them in the coming weeks and months.’

Advertisement Hide Ad