Roads across the area were decorated in regalia and had uplifting music filling the air.

Celebrations at the North End Baptist Church were no exception – with the place of worship draped in bunting, and children queueing for rides on Princess the unicorn.

Participants and their pets in the Dog show. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-24).

Becki Bickerton, one of the organisers, said she was very excited by the turn out.

She told The News: ‘It gives us all a chance to celebrate and come together as a community, which is really important.

‘The church is at the heart of the community, and events like this bring a great name to North End.’

A whole host of activities were planned throughout the day, including a dog show where proud owners paraded their pooches across the street.

Powerscourt Road residents outside North End Baptist Church celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-34).

Music was varied, with tones of Rule Britannia and Tutti Frutti by Little Richard sounding out while everyone enjoyed the bouncy castles and food stalls.

Catherine Johansen, of the church diocese, said it was uplifting to see a range of people attending.

She said: ‘’We already have a great presence here, so celebrating the Jubilee is the perfect way to bring everyone together - of all different nationalities and ages.’

Vanessa Marples, of North End, wearing a knitted crown, particularly enjoyed the festivities.

Pictured is: Claire Ward, Casey White on Princess, Lily Ward and Erin Coit. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-22).

‘It’s a lovely and very friendly atmosphere, and I love the Royal Family.

‘She’s been the focus for so long, so it’s worth celebrating.’

The party was also in full swing on Chelmsford Road.

Adults were enjoying afternoon tea and beers, while the kids played tennis, decorated the street, and had water fights.

Pictured is: Deon, Teddy, 2, Vanessa Marples with the Crown, Emily, Willow, 3 and Bill. North End residents. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-6).

Organiser Helen White said it was lovely for neighbours to catch up and to commemorate the Jubilee.

She added: ‘It’s nice to see people you don’t normally see and get them together.

‘We love that the Queen has done for 70 years.

‘The Royal Family makes us all want to keep going.’

Everyone was having a good time dancing, with laughter emanating over the DJ soundtrack.

Pictured is: Chelmsford Road residents enjoying their Queen's Jubilee street party. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-13).

Charlie McGee, of Chelmsford Road, said the party was a perfect way to destress.

He explained: ‘We’ve all had a tough couple of years, and we really needed this to blow off a few cobwebs.

Pictured is: Some of the Chelmsford Road residents. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-2)