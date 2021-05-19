Eight-year-old Beau Vowles had his long locks lopped off in an effort to help unwell youngsters through Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Little Princess Trust.

The kind Newbridge Junior School pupil took on the challenge to have his trademark long hair cut off so it can be made into a wig for children experiencing hair loss, with proceeds from his fundraising going on to help children in the London children’s hospital.

Beau, from North End, said: ‘I wanted to raise money for the NHS to be like Sir Captain Tom because I think he did a great job raising so much money and I want to be just like him.

Eight-year-old Beau Vowles from North End had his long hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust and Great Ormond Street Hospital

‘I want to give my hair to the Little Princess Trust because they will use my hair to make a wig for children who haven't got any hair because they have been poorly and because I had lots of it.

‘I really like my new haircut but it was very cold on the back of my neck and my ears were really cold. All my friends at school love my new haircut, my mummy cried when she first saw it but she loves it now and helps me do my hair in the morning.’

Proud mum Tina Watson said Beau looks ‘totally different’ since her partner John took him to have his second ever haircut at M Cutting in Kingston Road.

Beau’s efforts have raised more than £600 thanks to kind family and friends, as well as donations from customers and colleagues from Tina’s job at the Co-op.

Tina said: ‘He had such beautiful hair, in such good condition. He wants to donate his hair to the Little Princess Trust so they can make wigs.

‘He’s proud of himself with what he’s done. I’m so proud of him, it started off with just a couple of hundred and I’m just so overwhelmed by it.’

Beau added: ‘It feels really good to have raised over £600 and I would like to say thank you to the kind people who have donated, I think they have been very generous helping to raise so much money.’

Visit gofund.me/292a5708 to donate.

