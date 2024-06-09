Nostalgic Southwick Revival turns the clocks back to 1940s to commemorate D-Day - see 37 pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Jun 2024, 13:50 BST

A small Hampshire village has turned back the clocks to the 1940s to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Tanks, Spitfires, classic cars, fantastic dress and dancing all played a pivotal role in creating a fabulous day as the Southwick D-Day Revival started on Saturday, June 8 and it will continue throughout today (June 9). The event is a nostalgic one that commemorates Operation Overlord which took place in 1944 to liberate allied France. The Normandy Landings were the biggest invasion operation consisting of land, air and sea forces.

The Southwick Revival welcomes families to immerse themselves in history where people are able to embrace the sights and smells of 1940’s England whilst wandering through the Squires Paddock filled with a vintage fun fair.

