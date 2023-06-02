NS&I Premium Bond winners 2023: June premium bond winners in Hampshire and how to enter for next month
The NS&l Premium Bonds winners in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight for June 2023 have been announced including one lucky winner scooping £100,000.
National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the Premium Bond winners for June 2023, with a number of Hampshire and Isle of Wight residents among them. There were a total of 177 winners across the area while the winners of the £1,000,000 top prize hail from Essex and South Gloucestershire.
When you purchase premium bonds via NS&I you will be automatically placed into a monthly draw for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m. To take part in the draw, you need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit.
If you put down the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.
But who were the Hampshire and Isle of Wight winners of the Premium Bonds draw? Here’s everything you need to know.
Premium Bonds high value winners June 2023
The Essex high prize winner carried the winning bond number 83TX260795 while the winner from South Gloucestershire carried the number 429WV622861. One lucky bond holder from Hampshire and the Isle of Wight won £100,000, while other winners from the area received between £1,000 and £25,000.
June Premium Bond winners in Hampshire & Isle of Wight
Here are some of the high prize winners in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight in June 2023.
£100,000
- 458FZ577141 - purchased June 2021
£50,000
- 403PV697117 - purchased June 2020
- 268FB226659 - purchased March 2016
- 253XS231576 - purchased August 2015
- 452ZA151885 - purchased April 2021
- 250WW121323 - purchased July 2015
£25,000
- 533ZZ873273 - purchased March 2023
- 458TS232849 - purchased June 2021
- 280ZH867675 - purchased September 2016
- 204FK512352 - purchased March 2013
- 172YL438919 - purchased September 2010
- 498YX180576 - purchased May 2022
- 410DV177967 - purchased August 2020
- 515WX448067 - purchased October 2022
- 497QC935911 - purchased April 2022
- 492BH835999 - purchased March 2022
£10,000
- 448NE276614 - purchased April 2021
- 513SC589155 - purchased September 2022
- 325AH282310 - purchased March 2018
- 102RJ859247 - purchased November 2005
- 190XW184072 - purchased March 2012
- 304BN245585 - purchased June 2017
- 380RW993061 - purchased January 2020
- 481DC558676 - purchased December 2021
- 516BE049991 - purchased October 2022
- 11TJ518228 - purchased May 2004
- 517EV913771 - purchased October 2022
- 487CZ186269 - purchased January 2022
- 487CZ186269 - purchased May 2010
- 447BQ453912 - purchased March 2021
- 302DJ500062 - purchased May 2017
- 470RY917030 - purchased September 2021
- 460BQ075381 - purchased June 2021
- 380HR557847 - purchased January 2020
- 449TT724689 - purchased April 2021
- 387FX871612 - purchased March 2020
- 531EV420415 - purchased February 2023
£5,000
- 357KW950876 - purchased April 2019
- 51BR354633 - purchased May 2003
- 349YS007949 - purchased January 2019
- 425VY604156 - purchased December 2020
- 382YA530123 - purchased February 2020
- 488JF954665 - purchased February 2022
- 280NV546218 - purchased September 2016
- 340RQ801616 - purchased September 2018
- 204NA996725 - purchased April 2013
- 246ZJ498468 - purchased June 2015
- 89SQ458613 - purchased August 2005
- 375MH354193 - purchased November 2019
- 455WY447760 - purchased May 2021
- 384PK672870 - purchased February 2020
- 473JN896224 - purchased October 2021
- 91EC529736 - purchased August 2005
- 230NE758310 - purchased September 2014
- 519RP450023 - purchased November 2022
- 259TT022607 - purchased November 2015
- 426LH965499 - purchased December 2020
- 377DX045876 - purchased December 2019
- 426QG696160 - purchased December 2020
- 342FP157517 - purchased October 2018
- 321QZ267604 - purchased January 2018
- 383AK255532 - purchased February 2020
- 138SJ955791 - purchased May 2008
- 196EK815762 - purchased August 2012
- 366CM987886 - purchased August 2019
- 253KR987455 - purchased August 2015
- 388FV017496 - purchased August 2020
- 68VW706331 - purchased January 2000
- 272TT755740 - purchased May 2016
- 525SP658189 - purchased January 2023
- 50DF736616 - purchased May 1997
- 405PH677416 - purchased July 2020
- 306EC385020 - purchased July 2017
- 429NS792424 - purchased December 2020
- 526NS553298 - purchased January 2023
- 195EG355666 - purchased July 2012
- 34MC714591 - purchased July 2001
- 484KD802449 - purchased January 2022
- 417KS887592 - purchased October 2020