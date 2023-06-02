National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the Premium Bond winners for June 2023, with a number of Hampshire and Isle of Wight residents among them. There were a total of 177 winners across the area while the winners of the £1,000,000 top prize hail from Essex and South Gloucestershire.

When you purchase premium bonds via NS&I you will be automatically placed into a monthly draw for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m. To take part in the draw, you need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you put down the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

But who were the Hampshire and Isle of Wight winners of the Premium Bonds draw? Here’s everything you need to know.

Premium Bonds high value winners June 2023

The Essex high prize winner carried the winning bond number 83TX260795 while the winner from South Gloucestershire carried the number 429WV622861. One lucky bond holder from Hampshire and the Isle of Wight won £100,000, while other winners from the area received between £1,000 and £25,000.

June Premium Bond winners in Hampshire & Isle of Wight

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Premium Bonds winners have been announced

Here are some of the high prize winners in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight in June 2023.

£100,000

458FZ577141 - purchased June 2021

£50,000

403PV697117 - purchased June 2020

268FB226659 - purchased March 2016

253XS231576 - purchased August 2015

452ZA151885 - purchased April 2021

250WW121323 - purchased July 2015

£25,000

533ZZ873273 - purchased March 2023

458TS232849 - purchased June 2021

280ZH867675 - purchased September 2016

204FK512352 - purchased March 2013

172YL438919 - purchased September 2010

498YX180576 - purchased May 2022

410DV177967 - purchased August 2020

515WX448067 - purchased October 2022

497QC935911 - purchased April 2022

492BH835999 - purchased March 2022

£10,000

448NE276614 - purchased April 2021

513SC589155 - purchased September 2022

325AH282310 - purchased March 2018

102RJ859247 - purchased November 2005

190XW184072 - purchased March 2012

304BN245585 - purchased June 2017

380RW993061 - purchased January 2020

481DC558676 - purchased December 2021

516BE049991 - purchased October 2022

11TJ518228 - purchased May 2004

517EV913771 - purchased October 2022

487CZ186269 - purchased January 2022

487CZ186269 - purchased May 2010

447BQ453912 - purchased March 2021

302DJ500062 - purchased May 2017

470RY917030 - purchased September 2021

460BQ075381 - purchased June 2021

380HR557847 - purchased January 2020

449TT724689 - purchased April 2021

387FX871612 - purchased March 2020

531EV420415 - purchased February 2023

£5,000