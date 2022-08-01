Nursery group's national award success

Tops staff at the award ceremony.

Tops Day Nurseries, which has nurseries in Havant, Lakeside, Portsmouth, and Southsea, has been awarded with the NDNA Nursery Training and Development Award 2022.

National Day Nurseries Association hosted their National Awards ceremony at Chesford Grange, Warwickshire, where the 2022 winners were announced for their prestigious annual awards for the Early Years sector.

Sophie Anderson, nursery manager, said: ‘To have won the Nursery Training and Development Award is incredible.

‘I feel so lucky that I am a part of a company who encourages and promotes training and development so much, it not only has helped me to develop in my career, from room manager to manager, but it has also supported my team at Tops.