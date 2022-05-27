Jason Thomas, 53, from Romsey, was last seen at roughly 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: 'Officers searching for missing Jason Thomas from Romsey have today found a body.
‘Formal identification has not yet taken place but his family have been informed and are being supported.
‘The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’