Jason Thomas, 53, from Romsey, was last seen at roughly 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: 'Officers searching for missing Jason Thomas from Romsey have today found a body.

Officers have discovered a body while searching for Jason Thomas from Romsey. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

‘Formal identification has not yet taken place but his family have been informed and are being supported.