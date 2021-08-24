The former U-need-Us in Arundel Street Picture: Habibur Rahman

The proposal for the U Need Us unit is the latest seeking to scale up the height of buildings in Arundel Street. It was submitted days after the city council approved plans for a 28-storey block of student accommodation opposite the site.

Pink Rock Ltd, which has already had one attempt to extend the building rejected, said its new plans had overcome the concerns of planning officers.

The family-owned fancy dress store closed two years ago after almost a century in the city due to increasing competition from online businesses.

At the beginning of the year the building was sold with the intention of being redeveloped into housing.

Portsmouth City Council has already approved the conversion of its lower two floors into flats.

But Pink Rock Ltd is now seeking permission to build three extra storeys above the building which would house a further six flats and a shared rooftop terrace for their occupants.

It is the latest proposal seeking to increase the density of development in Arundel Street.

Last week, the council's planning committee approved plans for a 28-storey block of student accommodation to replace the row of buildings opposite the U Need Us site.

A previous application lodged by the developer to do this was refused by the council earlier this year over criticism of its design and concerns about the lack of information related to the provision of bins.

However, it said its revised proposals had overcome these issues.

'This resubmission now shows the use of vertical windows and a range in material palettes, keeping the concept of the building’s original features but also working with modern elements which are being proposed within the area, especially in the student blocks,' a statement submitted with its application says.

It adds that a new bike and bin storage area would also now be provided.