The mystery winner, only known as Mr. W, won the £1m prize by matching five main numbers and the bonus ball.

He become one of of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games, having won the money from the March 12 draw.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: ‘Huge congratulations to Mr. W for winning this fantastic prize. He has become a millionaire overnight and can now look forward to making a million new plans with his win.’

The Hampshire man became a millionaire from the March 12 draw. Picture: Peter MacDiarmid/Getty Images.

Successful prize winners have the option of releasing their names, being anonymous, or like Mr W, send out partial details.

Players can buy tickets in retail outlets, play via the National Lottery website, or by downloading the app.

Online tickets are automatically checked, and prize winners receive an email notification.

Through the National Lottery, more than £30m is generated each week – supporting local charities and projects supporting prospective Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Over £1.2bn is being used by charities and organisations affected by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 6,300 millionaires or multi-millionaires, have been made through the scheme since 1994, with over £83bn being awarded in prizes.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron