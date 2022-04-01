The ExxonMobil Hythe terminal and BP’s Hamble oil terminal, both in Southampton, are among of 10 sites across the UK to be disrupted by eco group Just Stop Oil today.

ExxonMobil UK, one of the country’s largest privately-owned underground oil pipeline distribution networks, confirmed demonstrations were underway at some of its sites.

Just Stop Oil said it blocked ‘10 critical oil terminals’ across the UK with support from Extinction Rebellion.

Just Stop Oil during their blockade of Esso Birmingham Fuel Terminal early on Friday (location not given). Picture date: Friday April 1, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Protests. Photo credit should read: Just Stop Oil/PA Wire

Activists are sitting on roads preventing tankers from leaving the sites.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We are aware of a protest at Hythe Terminal on New Road, Hythe that is taking place today (April 1).

‘Officers are on scene to facilitate the protestors’ right to peaceful protest, to ensure the health and safety of those involved and to minimise the impact on the local community and businesses.

‘No arrests have been made at this stage.’

The group claimed that more than 30 young people climbed on top of tankers at Navigator Terminals Thames, Grays, Essex.

It listed seven of the locations as:

– Inter Terminals UK, Grays, Essex

– Navigator Terminals Thames, Grays, Essex

– Buncefield oil depot, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire

– Esso Birmingham Fuel Terminal, Birmingham, West Midlands

– Esso West London Terminal near Heathrow Airport, west London

– BP’s Hamble Oil Terminal, Southampton, Hampshire

– ExxonMobil’s Hythe Terminal, Southampton, Hampshire

Just Stop Oil said in a statement: ‘The Just Stop Oil coalition is demanding an end to the government’s genocidal policy of expanding UK oil and gas production and is calling on all those outraged at the prospect of climate collapse and suffering from the cost-of-living crisis to stand with us.

‘Ordinary people can no longer afford oil and gas, it’s time to Just Stop Oil.

‘It’s funding war and killing people in the global South, while destroying the future for young people everywhere.’

ExxonMobil UK wrote on Twitter: ‘Small protests are currently underway outside our Hythe, Birmingham and West London fuel terminals.

‘While we respect the right to peaceful protest, our priority is the safety of our people, our neighbours, the protestors and our operations.

‘We are working with the police to ensure that safety is maintained.’

The firm said it had temporarily suspended operations at the locations mentioned, but its other terminals at Purfleet and Avonmouth were not affected.

Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted Premier League football matches by running onto the pitch and tying themselves to goalposts in recent weeks.

