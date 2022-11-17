SEE inside this beautiful five bedroom detached home in Cosham that is on the market for £639,995.

This house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms which are all stylishly decorated with a contemporary feel and it is perfect for an expanding family.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms, the master having an en suite bathroom and separate family bathroom, and the house has much needed off-road parking for multiple cars.

There is a utility room, a cloakroom with a toilet, a wash hand basin with tiled splash-back, radiator, vinyl flooring, double glazed frosted window to front aspect, ceiling coving and a hallway.

The outside area is perfect for socialising and hosting parties in the summer as it has two levels with a patio, a terraced area and side pedestrian access for people, as well as a ramp for disabled access.

For more information, contact Town & Country Southern via telephone on 023 93 277 288

