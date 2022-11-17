News you can trust since 1877
Chestnut House, 13 Orkney Road, Cosham, Hampshire Guide Price ~ £639,995

Orkney Road, Cosham for sale: See inside this modern five-bedroom detached home on the market for £639,995

SEE inside this beautiful five bedroom detached home in Cosham that is on the market for £639,995.

By Sophie Lewis
39 minutes ago
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 12:08pm

This modern five bedroom detached home is on Orkney Road, Cosham, and it is less than half a mile away from shops and amenities, as well as bus routes, a train station and the motorway.

This house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms which are all stylishly decorated with a contemporary feel and it is perfect for an expanding family.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms, the master having an en suite bathroom and separate family bathroom, and the house has much needed off-road parking for multiple cars.

The kitchen area is kitted out with a range of matching grey fronted wall and floor units.

There is a utility room, a cloakroom with a toilet, a wash hand basin with tiled splash-back, radiator, vinyl flooring, double glazed frosted window to front aspect, ceiling coving and a hallway.

The outside area is perfect for socialising and hosting parties in the summer as it has two levels with a patio, a terraced area and side pedestrian access for people, as well as a ramp for disabled access.

For more information, contact Town & Country Southern via telephone on 023 93 277 288

1. The modern Kitchen

2. A reception area

3. A bathroom

4. A reception area

