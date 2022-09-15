The four bedroom end-of-terrace property in Langstone Road, Milton, is on sale for £399,000.

It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The house has been described as being ‘beautifully presented both inside and out’.

It is close to local amenities such as local florists and butchers in Baffins.

The entrance hall has under-stair storage, a downstairs toilet and tiled flooring continuing to the rear of the house.

A ‘stunning’ feature fireplace and stove are in the front reception room, complete with ‘clean neutral’ decor.

The kitchen contains modern wooden units with plenty of storage with space for a cooker, fridge-freezer and dishwasher.

Double patio doors open into a ‘comfortable conservatory’, which has access to the garden.

Two of the three bedrooms on the first floor are double rooms, with the level being completed with a bathroom that has a modern white suite, separate shower cubicle, and a heated towel rail.

A south facing garden is outside the property, with a protected seating area and a shed.

More information can be found via the OnTheMarket website, or by calling the estate agent on 023 9211 9867.

1. Langstone Road This four bedroom house is on sale for £399,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

2. Langstone Road This four bedroom house is on sale for £399,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

3. Langstone Road This four bedroom house is on sale for £399,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

4. Langstone Road This four bedroom house is on sale for £399,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales