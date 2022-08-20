Pakistani flag is raising in the centre of Portsmouth for the first time to mark Pakistan's independence

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The president of the community, Iqbal Shah, said the idea of the United Pak Community started back in 2014 when he wanted to bring all of the Pakistani community in Portsmouth together.

A Facebook page was established for people searching for jobs, looking for places to go or areas to find more information about the city.

The raising of the Pakistani flag marks the inclusivity of all communities within Portsmouth

Iqbal said there is a small Pakistani community on the island and that the hope was to make Portsmouth a better place by welcoming everyone together.

He said: ‘People used to travel to other cities like London or Birmingham to see the flag raising but there wasn’t anything in Portsmouth, but we took the initiative to do something in Portsmouth to bring everyone together.

‘We asked Portsmouth council to do a flag raising and they said, very kindly agreed and welcomed us.’

The raising of the flag, which took place on August 14, was to celebrate Pakistan independence day and it signified the unity between Portsmouth and the Pakistani community that live in the city.

Cllr Asghar shah and Mayor of Portsmouth

Iqbal added: ‘I feel very welcome, and not only me, but the whole community feel very very welcome and we agreed that we don’t feel like we are outsiders, we are part of the city.’

The event saw between 90 and 100 people turn up to see the flag rising as well as connect with other people in the Pakistani community, and there were some familiar faces there including Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Hugh Mason.

Among the people that attended was Cllr Asghar Shah, Cllr Abdul Qadeer, council leader Gerald Jackson, Cllr Charlotte Gerada, Stop Domestic Abuse Hampshire and lady mayoress Marie Costa.

75th Independence day cake

As well as raising the Pakistani flag, the ceremony also saw the flag of the United Kingdom raised.

Iqbal added: ‘The flag raising takes place because we achieved independence on August 14 1947. Pakistan became a nation and became a country, so it is to celebrate that and to celebrate what our ancestors did for us.’