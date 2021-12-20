The magical Christmas treat was organised for the veterans of Project 71, a charity which supports ex-servicemen and women.

Jacqui Benham, the community champion for the Asda store in Waterlooville, arranged a Christmas party at the Waterlooville Community Centre.

Earlier this year, Jacqui secured funding from Asda’s charity, Asda Foundation, to re-unite the group of veterans for the first time in 18 months.

Veterans enjoying the Christmas party.

Throughout the pandemic, Jacqui teamed up with Asda Havant’s community champion, Katy Trapani, to organise donations of essential food and hygiene packages to the charity during the lockdowns.

During this time, Jacqui also made regular check-in calls to RAF veteran, Ron Nolan, after forming a special relationship with him when she accompanied him to a D-Day 75th anniversary dinner at Southwick House, where British and American commanders planned the Normandy Landings.

Jacqui said that the Christmas party was ‘absolutely amazing’.

Project 71 supports ex-servicemen and women.

She added: ‘We had songs from the fantastic Debbie, who sings wartime favourites and songs in the vintage style, as well as some talented dancers from Classique School of Dance in Horndean.

‘After they'd finished, the girls presented the veterans with Asda Extra Special Christmas hampers and I got goosebumps when I saw their response, as it was such a nice touch.

‘Getting them all back together is so special, and really important to me.

‘The phone calls have been a lifeline and lovely to make, but the social interaction you get when everyone's together and laughing and joking takes it to another level.

‘You don't do it for their gratitude, but to see how much they were enjoying the day and being together again meant the world.

‘Their eyes were sparkling, they were chatting, and everyone had a lovely time.

‘I don't know how you put into words what it means to experience this, but it was a lovely feeling to be a part of it.

‘I think I have the best job in the world anyway, but to see the difference an event like this makes to this group of wonderful people is so special.

‘We owe those who fought in the Second World War everything and we wouldn't enjoy Christmas as we know it if it wasn't for them.

‘The amazing thing is that they're all so humble and mater-of-fact about the heroic service they gave our country and the rest of the world.

‘Christmas is a time to appreciate what you have, and to think of others. Ron will be spending Christmas Day with his family, but it does make you think about other older people who may be on their own.’

Lorie Coffey, who set up Project 71 eight years ago, thanked Jacqui and Asda for enabling the veterans to get together for the party.

Lorie said: ‘It was absolutely lovely. Every time we get together or take them away there are lots of smiling faces.

‘Some of these guys don't get out often now so the memory of doing something special like this with their mates will stay with them for weeks, and it fills my heart with joy to see it.

‘Some of the veterans have been lonely, particularly during the lockdowns, and being locked up and not anybody has been so difficult for them.

‘It's not just that they enjoy going out – we love, love, love being with them.

‘You can have conversations with these people that you can't have with anyone else – not just about the war, but about life.

‘They loved the hampers and I've had so much feedback saying what a wonderful time they had.

‘Jacqui and Katy are the most wonderful people – always smiling and always helping, and I just want to give them a big hug.’

Lorie said that the support provided by community champions Jacqui and Katy, has made a huge difference to the support that Project 71 can offer to veterans – and that the charity would have struggled to continue without their help.

She added: ‘These past two years have been so awful for us.

‘We've lost a few of our veterans, and our ability to fundraise has been severely limited.

‘Asda have helped us out significantly with financial and practical support.

‘Asda, Katy and Jacqui have saved Project 71. We would have folded last year without Asda's support.

‘It wasn't just financial – they were giving us food in the first lockdown as the veterans weren't ready for that and didn't have enough in.

‘We were taking around food parcels and loads of essentials thanks to their help.

‘Both Jacqui and Katy really care about the veterans and it meant so much that we were all able to get together like this for Christmas.’

