With Covid-19 delaying the celebrations, Lauren Steadman has finally been able to thank staff from her old campus with a lavish lunch at the Queens Hotel in Southsea.

The three-time world champion praised the city’s support that enabled her to win a gold medal in a triathlon event at the Tokyo games last year – and called for more investment in grassroots sports for young people.

The 29-year-old said: ‘We don’t often get time to thank the people who helped us get here. I stand here with this medal but there’s a huge team behind me – it takes a lot to create an athlete.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paralympic hero Lauren Steadman displays the Gold medal she won in the PTS5 triathlon event at the Tokyo games last year.

‘And please keep supporting young athlete that come out of this great city, because I was once a 17-year-old girl who came here and in the 10 years since I have achieved fantastic things.’

Lauren is set to return to Portsmouth in the coming weeks in order to open the university’s new £53m environmentally friendly sports centre in Ravelin Park.

The new sports centre, in Museum Road, will feature a gym, a ski simulator, and an eight-lane swimming pool open to the public as well as students.

Lauren added: ‘Portsmouth has – from the moment I came here – constantly pushed for the best sporting facilities. And the sea front is still my favourite place to run.

‘When it comes to sports, the greatest thing that anyone with a little bit of influence can do is to (support) grassroots sport.

‘Let’s make it accessible for everyone regardless where they are from the city.’

Ravelin Park is set to be a ‘real catalyst’ for attracted even more world-class talent like Lauren to the city, according to Paul Tilley, head of sport at the university.

Paul said: ‘Laura is out stand-out athlete and we’re thrilled that Lauren will be opening the new facilities.

‘We have athletes competing in INEOS Team and the Commonwealth Games, and we’re really looking to develop this talent over the next couple of years.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron