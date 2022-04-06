Fire crews were called to Sandhurst Court flats in Victoria Grove at 2.30pm today.

A spokesman for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Cosham firefighters assisted South Central Ambulance Service paramedics with the extrication of a casualty from a property on Victoria Grove at around 2.30pm this afternoon.

An incident in Victoria Grove on April 6, 2022

‘Crews left the casualty in the care of paramedics before returning to station shortly before 4pm.’

A witness told The News two ambulances and two fire engines attended the scene, as well as what looked like a forensics team.