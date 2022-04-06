Paramedics and firefighters work together to remove casualty from a block of flats in Southsea, Portsmouth
PARAMEDICS and firefighters worked together to remove a casualty from a block of flats in Southsea this afternoon.
Fire crews were called to Sandhurst Court flats in Victoria Grove at 2.30pm today.
A spokesman for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Cosham firefighters assisted South Central Ambulance Service paramedics with the extrication of a casualty from a property on Victoria Grove at around 2.30pm this afternoon.
‘Crews left the casualty in the care of paramedics before returning to station shortly before 4pm.’
A witness told The News two ambulances and two fire engines attended the scene, as well as what looked like a forensics team.
The News has contacted the South Central Ambulance Service for more information.