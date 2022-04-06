Paramedics and firefighters work together to remove casualty from a block of flats in Southsea, Portsmouth

PARAMEDICS and firefighters worked together to remove a casualty from a block of flats in Southsea this afternoon.

By Fiona Callingham
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 5:58 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 6:43 pm

Fire crews were called to Sandhurst Court flats in Victoria Grove at 2.30pm today.

A spokesman for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Cosham firefighters assisted South Central Ambulance Service paramedics with the extrication of a casualty from a property on Victoria Grove at around 2.30pm this afternoon.

Read More

Read More
Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth declares critical incident with all beds ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

An incident in Victoria Grove on April 6, 2022

‘Crews left the casualty in the care of paramedics before returning to station shortly before 4pm.’

A witness told The News two ambulances and two fire engines attended the scene, as well as what looked like a forensics team.

The News has contacted the South Central Ambulance Service for more information.

ParamedicsSouthseaSouth Central Ambulance Service