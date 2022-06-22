Hopscotch Day Nursery receives it's award as one of the top 20 nurseries in the South East.

Parents have rated Hopscotch Day Nursery as one of the top 20 nurseries, out of 2,065 in the south east.

All top 20 nurseries have received an award from the leading day nurseries reviews site, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Freya Derrick, managing director of Hopscotch Day Nurseries, said: ‘After two very challenging years providing early years services across South Hampshire in the pandemic, I am so proud of all the team for what they have achieved over the past few years.

‘Their passion for excellence in 'early years' shines through in all they do. These awards mean so much to everyone, as they are based on direct feedback from families that choose Hopscotch.’

With around one million children in the UK attending nursery, there are over 13,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 staff.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: ‘We would like to congratulate Hopscotch Day Nursery Fareham on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the South East! Being chosen as one of the best nurseries in the UK by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.