Grace to Restore was established two years ago by John and Ruth Grant who wanted to create a safe place for young girls to go when they are struggling with mental health.

The charity was formed after the couple’s own experience when their beloved daughter, Grace, took her own life just two weeks before she turned 19 back in 2018 after her mental health spiralled into depression.

Grace could not see a way out from the darkness, but her parents have made it their mission to try and help other young girls who are going through the same challenges in a bid to prevent other families having to go through the loss that they did.

The charity offers support and guidance, and they can signpost youngsters to where they can receive the correct help based on how they are feeling.

They have also set up their very own hub, where girls who get in contact with them, can go and spend time with others in a safe environment.

On February 20, John was at the Starbucks at Lakeside Northarbour, to help raise awareness of the charity and that there is help out there for people who need it.

He set up a few small games for people to get involved in and there was a raffle, where the winner would receive a hamper full of goods, and he said that the main purpose of the event was to speak to people and get the charity’s name out in the local area.

He said: ‘We are a small local charity and we support young girls from 13 to 25 who are struggling, and we are basically a safety net to help families and young girls who are struggling.

‘There are a number of different cases that we deal with and that could be mental health but more often it is anxiety met with the pressures of living in a social media world.’

The charity is growing and the ultimate aim is to improve young girls’ mental health to prevent suffering, and the couple are dedicated to the cause.