Police and paramedics were scrambled to the car park of Kams Palace in Park Gate at round 1.45pm on Wednesday, July 20, after a three cars were involved in the collision.

A white Hyundai, a grey Suzuki X Cross, and a white Volvo V40 were damaged during the incident, which saw at least three people rushed to hospital.

A 68-year-old woman from Gosport was taken to hospital following the collision, but yesterday police announced that she had died from her injuries and her family had been notified.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kams Palace Chinese restaurant in Park Gate, which saw a fatal three-car crash in its car park.

An 84-year-old Gosport man remains in a critical condition in hospital, according to a police update earlier today, and a 66-year-old Gosport woman who was in a serious condition has since been discharged.

The restaurant’s staff offered their condolences to the Gosport woman’s friends and family, with manager Tom Chow saying her passing was ‘very, very sad news’.

He said: ‘We have been here for 25 years – this is the first time something like that has happened here.

‘It’s very, very sad news.’

Staff and customers were kept inside the restaurant as emergency services dealt with the incident and the police have yet to provide further details to the restaurant, according to Tom.

He added: ‘‘It’s a car park – I don’t know how an accident happened.

‘We want to know what happened as well. We haven’t been told anything.’

The manager said the restaurant’s CCTV was not working at the time of the incident.

Eyewitnesses said they saw several police cars at the scene as well as ambulances, with restaurant staff reporting an air ambulance attending the scene as well last week.

Police enquires are ongoing and a family liaison officer remains in contact with the 84-year-old’s family, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary,