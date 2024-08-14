Parking fears as garage at Waterlooville house could soon be beauticians

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A garage at a house in Waterlooville could soon be used to train beauticians – but neighbours are worried about the plan creating parking problems.

Havant Borough Council is set to make a decision on the bid to change the use of a garage into a beauty training space for nail technicians and a home office.

From the garage at her home in Charlesworth Gardens, applicant Nicolette Safer-Manesh wants small groups of between one and three students to train on clients one day a week.

Charlesworth Gardens, Waterlooville C) Google Maps

The garage door will be changed to match existing brickwork with windows added. The proposal has received three objections via the public comments portal.

Objections so far are over lack of parking in the “Y-shaped road” of Charlesworth Gardens, one objector also said that the applicant already has a caravan, trailer and one car on the drive and very little room for two more car parking spaces.

A second objector said: “Parking is already a problem and I do not feel there is adequate parking for this business.”

A third said: “This is not a business area but purely residential and the increase of more noise, congestion, and pollution should not be allowed.”

Hampshire County Council, as the highways authority, said it had no objection to the development proposal as it was “unlikely to result in overspill parking or impact Charlesworth Gardens”.

Another objection worried that granting permission would encourage other residents to turn their garages into sites for business.

Havant Borough Council planners have set September 6 as the date to decide application APP/24/00438.