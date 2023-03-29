The comedian and Lily Savage star died today at the age of 67. His husband, Andre Portasio, said that Mr O’Grady died ‘unexpectedly but peacefully’ in a statement.

The Birkenhead native was due to appear as Annie at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton for shows between April 24 and 29. A tribute has been paid to him by the theatre.

A spokesperson said: ‘All of us at Mayflower Theatre are devastated to hear the news that Paul O’Grady has died. He was a superb, hilarious performer and entertainer of the highest level.

‘Paul appeared at Mayflower Theatre in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 2000 and brought back his alter ego, Lily Savage, as Widow Twankey in Aladdin in 2010. He was a true gentleman off-stage and wonderful to work with, always having time for a chat and a giggle with any of our staff, no matter which department.

‘We were looking forward to welcoming Paul back to Mayflower Theatre in Annie and will update with more information once we have all had time to process this sad news.’ Jack Edwards, a regular pantomime performer and artistic director at The Kings Theatre in Albert Road, spokes of his sadness at the loss of Mr O’Grady on Twitter.

‘How is this even a thing to wake up to? I’m devastated! What a talent! RIP Paul O’ Grady,’ he said. Mr O’Grady was also known for his love of animals – particularly dogs – and the Paul O’Grady show.

Paul O'Grady with rescue dogs Razor a German Shepherd, Moose a Rottweiler and Dodger a Terrier at London's Battersea Park.Paul O'Grady has died at the age of 67, his partner Andre Portasio has said. Picture: Geoff Caddick/PA.

Chris Sherwood, chief executive of the RSPCA, said: ‘Paul O'Grady's love for animals and the incredible way he told their stories inspired countless families to re-home rescue pets and give them a second chance of happiness. His tireless campaigning saw Paul recognised with an RSPCA Animal Hero Award for his outstanding contribution to animal welfare, while he once adopted a little lamb Winston from us who had been rescued from a wheelie bin.

‘The thoughts of all at the RSPCA are with his loved ones and our friends at Battersea at this difficult and sad time.’

Paul O'Grady, as Lily Savage, at home in south London. Picture: Tony Harris/PA.