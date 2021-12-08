Pedestrian hit by bus in Portsmouth as emergency crews attend scene

A pedestrian has been hit by a bus in Portsmouth with emergency crews at the scene.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 5:31 pm

The crash happened at Cornmill Street roundabout near the Lake Road approach to Commercial Road just after 4.30pm.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

Police, paramedics and fire crews attended with there congestion on roads in the area.

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 4.39pm to a report of a collision involving a bus and pedestrian. Officers are currently in attendance, one person has reported minor injuries.’

