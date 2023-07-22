It forms part of the final events for The Festival Of Story at Portsmouth Cathedral, which includes ‘immersive experiences’ and a fashion exhibit. Alongside the free story sessions, hands-on activities and outdoor theatre, the final events encapsulate storytelling and fashion with an after-dark experience; "The Curiosities of the Cathedral Library", and the special exhibition featuring the iconic dress worn by the Portsmouth MP when she presented The Jewelled Sword of Offering to King Charles III during his coronation.

She became an internet sensation with many people watching the ceremony admiring her strength at holding the sword for so long during the coronation.

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the coronation. Picture: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She made history as the first woman to assume the role of Lord President of the Privy Council, participating in a historic Coronation, and her intricately designed dress quickly captured the public's imagination, becoming a symbol of modernity and empowerment.

Visitors to the exhibition – taking place from Monday, July 24 until Monday, July 31 – will see how the dress pays tribute to Portsmouth with its stunning teal fabric, fondly called 'Poseidon,' a clear nod to Portsmouth’s maritime heritage. Entry to the exhibition and Cathedral is free, with visitors encouraged to make a £5 donation per visitor.