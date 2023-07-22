Penny Mordaunt's coronation dress to be part of a special exhibition at Portsmouth Cathedral
It forms part of the final events for The Festival Of Story at Portsmouth Cathedral, which includes ‘immersive experiences’ and a fashion exhibit. Alongside the free story sessions, hands-on activities and outdoor theatre, the final events encapsulate storytelling and fashion with an after-dark experience; "The Curiosities of the Cathedral Library", and the special exhibition featuring the iconic dress worn by the Portsmouth MP when she presented The Jewelled Sword of Offering to King Charles III during his coronation.
She became an internet sensation with many people watching the ceremony admiring her strength at holding the sword for so long during the coronation.
She made history as the first woman to assume the role of Lord President of the Privy Council, participating in a historic Coronation, and her intricately designed dress quickly captured the public's imagination, becoming a symbol of modernity and empowerment.
Visitors to the exhibition – taking place from Monday, July 24 until Monday, July 31 – will see how the dress pays tribute to Portsmouth with its stunning teal fabric, fondly called 'Poseidon,' a clear nod to Portsmouth’s maritime heritage. Entry to the exhibition and Cathedral is free, with visitors encouraged to make a £5 donation per visitor.
Curious explorers are also invited to step into a magical world after dark at Portsmouth Cathedral, with "The Curiosities of the Cathedral Library", an immersive adventure which will transport you into a captivating realm where stories come to life through a magical blend of light, projection, and sound. Taking place on July 29 and August 5, spaces for this popular after dark experience are limited, so people are encouraged to pre-book online to avoid disappointment.Richard Abraham, chief operating officer, said “We’re really pleased with the rich programme of events taking place throughout the Festival of Storytelling. We’re also extremely honoured to be hosting the exhibit of Penny Mordaunt’s Coronation dress, giving the local community a unique opportunity to see this piece of modern-history up close.”For more information about the Festival of Storytelling and to book tickets for selected event, visit festivalofstorytelling.com.