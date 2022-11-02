Churchill Retirement Living is hosting a festive wreath making session for retirees in Fareham and Park Gate to give them an idea of what retirement living is really like, as well as having the option to have a look around the property at Beck Lodge.

The session and tour opportunity is being conducted in partnership with Hobbycraft and the sales team will also be getting involved in the crafts.

Visitors will also be able to take a tour of the Lodge’s attractive landscaped gardens before enjoying a mince pie and a glass of fizz in the stylish Owners’ Lounge.

Churchill Retirement Living are hosting a Christmas craft session

Caroline Haswell, Senior Regional Marketing Manager at Churchill Retirement Living, said: ‘Moving home in later life is a major decision but it doesn’t need to be stressful. At Beck Lodge, our experienced team is here to help at every stage of the process.

SEE ALSO: Princess Anne visits Gosport for a pair of charity events in a return to the Solent

‘With the average time for a sale to complete between 10 and 12 weeks, anyone who reserves at the event could be in their new apartment and enjoying a low maintenance lifestyle by Christmas.’

Churchill Retirement Living was founded in 1994 and since then they have now got ten properties across Hampshire which are available for local retired residents that are looking for a change in their life.

Advertisement Hide Ad