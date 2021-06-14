The areas in Portsmouth where covid cases are rising.

18 areas where Covid cases are rising in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville ahead of lockdown announcement

The latest data released by the government shows the areas where Covid cases have been rising in the last week in and around Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 14th June 2021, 12:27 pm

In the figures, the city and the surrounding towns are broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Wymering.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to June 8.

The figures comes as Boris Johnson is set to make an announcement on whether the final easing of lockdown will go ahead on June 21 – amid reports it could be delayed by four weeks to July 19.

Public Health England have this week also confirmed that cases of the Delta variant, the mutation which was first detected in India, have been found in Portsmouth

We have pulled together the areas where Covid cases are rising across Portsmouth and the surrounding towns.

Key explaining what the different colours on the map mean - and how they related to the rolling Covid rate in each postcode area.

2. Rowner

There were three Covid cases in Rowner in the seven days to June 8, up from two cases. It was a rise of 50 per cent. The rolling rate was 30.5.

3. Purbrook and Widley

There were three Covid cases in Purbrook and Widley in the seven days to June 8, up from two cases. It was a rise of 50 per cent. The rolling rate was 31.3.

4. Petersfield South

There were three Covid cases in Petersfield South in the seven days to June 8, up from two cases. It was a rise of 50 per cent. The rolling rate was 32.5.

