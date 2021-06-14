18 areas where Covid cases are rising in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville ahead of lockdown announcement
The latest data released by the government shows the areas where Covid cases have been rising in the last week in and around Portsmouth.
In the figures, the city and the surrounding towns are broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Wymering.
It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to June 8.
The figures comes as Boris Johnson is set to make an announcement on whether the final easing of lockdown will go ahead on June 21 – amid reports it could be delayed by four weeks to July 19.
Public Health England have this week also confirmed that cases of the Delta variant, the mutation which was first detected in India, have been found in Portsmouth
We have pulled together the areas where Covid cases are rising across Portsmouth and the surrounding towns.