The Duke of Richmond CBE DL, founder of Goodwood’s motorsport events, said: “The 2024 motorsport event season is well underway, and having already hosted a spectacular Members’ Meeting in April for our Goodwood Road Racing Club Members and Fellows, and with the Festival of Speed just two weeks away, we are thrilled to announce the dates for our 2025 events. Year on year, our events continue to grow, innovate and develop, with 2025 serving as no exception – it’s certainly going to be another unmissable year at Goodwood.”