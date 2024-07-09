Red Arrows at Goodwood Festival of Speed - times and route for Hampshire and West Sussex
Weather permitting, the air display team will be taking part in the Festival of Speed event on both Thursday and Friday (July 11 and 12) with a route which is expected to take them across Hampshire before taking a coastal route to Chichester.
They will arrive at Goodwood at 11.45am for a flypast on both days. For full details of the Festival of Speed programme visit its website here.
Full details of the route are still to be confirmed, however it is expected to be yet another occasion where the Red Arrows can be spotted and enjoyed by many along the south coast, following hot on the heels of their appearances at the D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth, Armed Forces Day in both Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight and a D-Day event at Daedalus.
