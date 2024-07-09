Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Red Arrows will be seen across the skies of Hampshire and West Sussex this week as they take part in displays at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weather permitting, the air display team will be taking part in the Festival of Speed event on both Thursday and Friday (July 11 and 12) with a route which is expected to take them across Hampshire before taking a coastal route to Chichester.

They will arrive at Goodwood at 11.45am for a flypast on both days. For full details of the Festival of Speed programme visit its website here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full details of the route are still to be confirmed, however it is expected to be yet another occasion where the Red Arrows can be spotted and enjoyed by many along the south coast, following hot on the heels of their appearances at the D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth, Armed Forces Day in both Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight and a D-Day event at Daedalus.