Shaun is thought to be approximately eight years old and when he went into the charity’s care, he was very scared and nervous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It quickly became apparent that he was in pain every time he tried to eat and after working with the cat, Shaun’s foster carer managed to build up some trust and they were able to have a look inside his mouth.

Shaun the beautiful black cat has been taken in by Phoenix Rehoming Charity - it is believed that he has never seen a loving home and he needed emergency vet care.

As an experienced veterinary nurse, Shaun’s foster carer knew that what she was looking at was bad and he was in desperate need of treatment.

His mouth was highly inflamed, he had broken canine teeth and there appeared to be an infection.

SEE ALSO: Here are 11 dogs that are up for adoption in the Hampshire area

Shaun was taken to the vets to get the care that he needed but the treatment cost the charity £724.10 and it is now fundraising to help make up the money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phoenix Rehoming trustee Sophie Close said: ‘Unfortunately, what we often see is that cats do not get as much notice in terms of fundraising. People often think “It's just a cat”, but this is a living, breathing animal who was living every day in pain.

‘So far, we have raised £175 towards Shaun's vet bill, but we clearly still have a long way to go. Anything that can be spared is gratefully appreciated, this is not just a cat.’

Phoenix Rehoming was established in 2016 and since then a team of volunteers has stepped up to help cats and dogs find their forever home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad