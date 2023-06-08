News you can trust since 1877
Phoenix Rehoming: Black cat taken in by Hampshire charity - but they need money to pay for his treatment

A black cat which was found as a stray has had to have emergency vet care after being taken in – and the charity looking after him is fundraising to pay for the bill.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 16:16 BST

Hampshire-based Phoenix Rehoming has taken in Shaun – a beautiful black cat, who is believed to have never had a loving home.

Shaun is thought to be approximately eight years old and when he went into the charity’s care, he was very scared and nervous.

It quickly became apparent that he was in pain every time he tried to eat and after working with the cat, Shaun’s foster carer managed to build up some trust and they were able to have a look inside his mouth.

Shaun the beautiful black cat has been taken in by Phoenix Rehoming Charity - it is believed that he has never seen a loving home and he needed emergency vet care.Shaun the beautiful black cat has been taken in by Phoenix Rehoming Charity - it is believed that he has never seen a loving home and he needed emergency vet care.
Shaun the beautiful black cat has been taken in by Phoenix Rehoming Charity - it is believed that he has never seen a loving home and he needed emergency vet care.
As an experienced veterinary nurse, Shaun’s foster carer knew that what she was looking at was bad and he was in desperate need of treatment.

His mouth was highly inflamed, he had broken canine teeth and there appeared to be an infection.

Shaun was taken to the vets to get the care that he needed but the treatment cost the charity £724.10 and it is now fundraising to help make up the money.

It has so far raises £175 which will go towards the vet bill and is hoping to get some more donations.

Phoenix Rehoming trustee Sophie Close said: ‘Unfortunately, what we often see is that cats do not get as much notice in terms of fundraising. People often think “It's just a cat”, but this is a living, breathing animal who was living every day in pain.

‘So far, we have raised £175 towards Shaun's vet bill, but we clearly still have a long way to go. Anything that can be spared is gratefully appreciated, this is not just a cat.’

Phoenix Rehoming was established in 2016 and since then a team of volunteers has stepped up to help cats and dogs find their forever home.

The team fosters the animals and then they put out appeals to search for the perfect owners to look after the pets in their care.

For more information about the charity, click here.

If you would like to donate to help pay for Shaun’s vet bill, click here.

