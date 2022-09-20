The wrecked public transportation vehicle was seen being placed onto recovery truck in London Road, Hilsea, last night.

Glass was strewn over the road as officers and recovery personal cleared the scene so traffic could get past.

The damaged bus being put onto a recovery vehicle in London Road, Hilsea, at 8.17pm last night.

The crash happened at roughly 7.15pm, and involved a collision between a First Bus and a blue BMW.

An ambulance was spotted rushing to the scene that evening.

Several police cars were in the area.

The front panel of the bus was partially ripped off, with other debris also scattered over the ground.

No one was reported injured in the wreckage.

The recovery vehicle also removed the car from the road.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 7.15pm on Monday, 19 September following a collision on London Road, Portsmouth.