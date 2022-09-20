Photos show severe damage caused to bus in horror crash involving BMW in Portsmouth
PHOTOS captured the aftermath of a crash involving a bus in Portsmouth.
The wrecked public transportation vehicle was seen being placed onto recovery truck in London Road, Hilsea, last night.
Glass was strewn over the road as officers and recovery personal cleared the scene so traffic could get past.
The crash happened at roughly 7.15pm, and involved a collision between a First Bus and a blue BMW.
An ambulance was spotted rushing to the scene that evening.
Several police cars were in the area.
The front panel of the bus was partially ripped off, with other debris also scattered over the ground.
No one was reported injured in the wreckage.
The recovery vehicle also removed the car from the road.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 7.15pm on Monday, 19 September following a collision on London Road, Portsmouth.
‘The collision involved a bus and a BMW. No one was injured.’