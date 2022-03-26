Smoke could be seen coming from the roof near to the chimney and firefighters created fire breaks, using foam sprayed from an aerial ladder, to quickly prevent the flames from spreading.

By 9.30pm the fire had been isolated to the chimney breast area and was under control, with firefighters removing all the affected thatch from the building. And by 10.30pm the incident had been scaled down, releasing crews and ensuring fire cover could be maintained across the county.

Firefighters from across south Hampshire, including Fareham and Cosham, tackle a thatch fire in Durley Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

Group Manager Mark Woods said: “Thatch roof fires have the potential to spread rapidly and are usually very difficult to extinguish. Sadly, many homes are destroyed once a fire takes hold in a thatched property so we are really pleased to say that in this case, that hasn’t happened.

‘The property had a fire retardant liner underneath the thatch, effectively protecting the roof timbers and the rest of the house. That’s made a huge difference and, along with some really fast and effective firefighting from our crews, it has meant the damage has been limited to just the roof area around the initial ignition.’

The stop message was received at 11.18pm with all crews returning to station, but a reinspection was carried out at 4am.

Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

The cause of the fire is believed to have been from a spark leaving the chimney and landing on the thatch.

Other crews came from Hightown, Eastleigh, St Mary’s, Romsey, and Winchester.