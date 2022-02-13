Portsmouth residents issue a plea for help as burst water pipe has been leaking out on to road for 16 days
‘FRUSTRATED’ residents in Portsmouth have issued a plea to a water company to fix a leak at an unoccupied home that has been pouring out into the road for more than two weeks.
Neighbours of number 140 Medina Road, in Wymering, first reported a burst water pipe in the front garden of the property on January 29, a day after it appeared.
The damaged pipe meant water was flowing out across the home’s driveway, across the pavement and into the road – and now through the front garden wall of number 142.
Although Portsmouth Water came to the address to fix the issue they were unable to do anything as no one was home and so the pipe has been leaking consistently for 16 days.
It is thought the owner of the home lives in London and rents the property out to students, but no one has been able to contact her and no one is answering the door.
Debbie Parsons, whose semi-detached home shares a wall with 140, said she ‘doesn’t know what to do’.
The 62-year-old told The News: ‘There is a lot of water coming out of the ground. It is also coming through our wall out onto the pavement. It’s like a river running down out to the drain in the road.
‘There is no answer at the front door even though there is someone in as the lights are on.
‘‘There should be something the water company can do in a case like this. Thousands and thousands of litres of water is being wasted.
‘There is nothing we can do, we even phoned the council but they can’t anything.
‘I’m worried about the risk to people. If we had a big freeze it would be dangerous to walk along the pavement.
‘We just don’t know what to do.’
The News has contacted Portsmouth Water for a comment.