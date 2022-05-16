Police and family 'extremely concerned' for the welfare of a missing Hampshire man

Officers and family are ‘extremely concerned’ for the welfare of 54-year-old Darren Beckett from Southampton.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘The 54-year-old was last seen today (May 16) around 3.45pm in Hyde Close.

‘We and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare and officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him.

‘Darren is described as being white, around 6ft tall and of large build. He was wearing denim jeans and has a tattoo of a bulldog on his arm.

‘He is believed to be driving a BMW 3 Series, registration number RN51 RHE.

‘We believe he may still be in the Southampton area, but could also travel to the New Forest.’