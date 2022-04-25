Missing 28-year-old Jordon Murphy, from Southampton, was last seen last night (April 24).
Hampshire police said: ‘Can you help us find missing 28-year-old Jordon Murphy from Southampton, last seen last night (Sunday, April 24) on Lord Mountbatten Close?
‘He is white, 5ft 9ins tall and with long, outgrown black hair and a tattoo which says ‘Live Laugh Love’ on one of his arms.’
If you have any information call 101 and quote reference number 44220161399.