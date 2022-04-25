Police appeal to find missing Hampshire man with 'live laugh love' tattoo on his arm

POLICE are appealing for help to find a missing Hampshire man with a 'live laugh love' tattoo on one of his arms.

By Fiona Callingham
Monday, 25th April 2022, 8:14 pm
Updated Monday, 25th April 2022, 8:34 pm

Missing 28-year-old Jordon Murphy, from Southampton, was last seen last night (April 24).

Hampshire police said: ‘Can you help us find missing 28-year-old Jordon Murphy from Southampton, last seen last night (Sunday, April 24) on Lord Mountbatten Close?

Missing Jordon Murphy from Southampton

‘He is white, 5ft 9ins tall and with long, outgrown black hair and a tattoo which says ‘Live Laugh Love’ on one of his arms.’

If you have any information call 101 and quote reference number 44220161399.

