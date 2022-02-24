Police appeal to find Hampshire woman, 67, who was last seen on Tuesday

Christine Bridson, 67, was last seen at around 7pm on February 22 and police said it is ‘likely’ that she left her home address on Wild Herons in Hook.

It is believed that she may have left the property between 7pm on Tuesday and 4.45am on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for help to find missing Christine Bridson from Hook

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive enquires to locate Christine and we, along with her family, are concerned for her welfare. As such, we are appealing to the public for assistance in finding her.

‘Christine is described as being white, approximately 5ft 1ins tall, slim build with grey hair. She is usually seen to be wearing a black quilted coat with a hood.’

If you have seen Christine or have any information about her whereabouts, please call 101 quoting reference 44220075364.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron