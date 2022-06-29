Police arrest Portsmouth man over death of Lancing motorcyclist in Bognor crash

POLICE have arrested a Portsmouth man over the death of Lancing motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Bognor.

By Richard Lemmer
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 7:21 pm

Officers were called to Chichester Road in the North Bersted area at 7.30am on Tuesday, June 28, following a collision involving a motorcycle and other vehicles.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 26-year-old man from Lancing, was pronounced dead at the scene, and his next of kin have been informed.

Police have arrested a Portsmouth man following a fatal crash in Bognor.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic accident.

He has now been bailed, pending further enquiries, according to a spokesman from Sussex police.

He added: ‘Police have urged anyone who saw the collision, or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage in the area at the time to report it to Sussex Police.

A report can be made on online or emailed to [email protected] with the reference Operation Buckhurst.