Police arrest Portsmouth man over death of Lancing motorcyclist in Bognor crash

Officers were called to Chichester Road in the North Bersted area at 7.30am on Tuesday, June 28, following a collision involving a motorcycle and other vehicles.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 26-year-old man from Lancing, was pronounced dead at the scene, and his next of kin have been informed.

Police have arrested a Portsmouth man following a fatal crash in Bognor. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1) portsmouth news breaking

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic accident.

He has now been bailed, pending further enquiries, according to a spokesman from Sussex police.

He added: ‘Police have urged anyone who saw the collision, or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage in the area at the time to report it to Sussex Police.